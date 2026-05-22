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Fernando Lovisotto Sells 3,429 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Insider selling: Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,429 shares of Vinci Compass Investments at an average price of $10.27, bringing in about $35,216. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and his ownership fell by 0.33%.
  • Recent trading pattern: Lovisotto has been a consistent seller over the past several sessions, unloading multiple blocks of VINP shares between May 7 and May 21. Across those transactions, share prices clustered around $10 to $10.86.
  • Company snapshot: Vinci Compass Investments recently traded at $10.03, near its 52-week low of $9.20, after reporting quarterly EPS and revenue that both missed estimates. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, yielding 6.8% annualized.
  • Interested in Vinci Compass Investments? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,429 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,028,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,561,092.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,692 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $48,233.76.
  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,435 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,498 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,924.46.
  • On Friday, May 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,355 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $75,830.05.
  • On Thursday, May 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,649 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $37,876.62.
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 16,908 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $178,548.48.
  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,310 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $45,341.20.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,477 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $58,549.13.
  • On Friday, May 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,161 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $23,468.46.
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,146 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $55,782.64.

Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 82,603 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,175. The firm has a market cap of $656.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.30. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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