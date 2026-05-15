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Fernando Lovisotto Sells 3,649 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Vinci Compass Investments logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,649 VINP shares on May 14 at an average price of $10.38, worth about $37,877. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and he still directly owns over 1.05 million shares.
  • Recent insider selling has been broad, with multiple transactions from Lovisotto in the days leading up to the report and additional sales by other executives noted in coverage. The activity has added to concerns about insider distribution, though the plan-based sales may not signal a change in outlook.
  • VINP shares traded at $10.28 in Friday trading, near the bottom of their 52-week range of $9.20 to $13.61. The company also recently reported mixed quarterly results, missed earnings and revenue estimates, and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share for a 6.6% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Vinci Compass Investments? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $37,876.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,052,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,927,576.14. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 16,908 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $178,548.48.
  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,310 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $45,341.20.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,477 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $58,549.13.
  • On Friday, May 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,161 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $23,468.46.
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,146 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $55,782.64.
  • On Wednesday, May 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,992 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $22,031.52.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,713 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $29,571.70.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,493 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $37,794.26.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,937 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $21,248.89.
  • On Thursday, April 30th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,987 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,507.91.

Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

VINP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 120,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.30. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VINP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VINP

Key Stories Impacting Vinci Compass Investments

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold shares in multiple recent transactions, adding to concerns about insider distribution at Vinci Compass Investments NASDAQ: VINP. SEC filing
  • Negative Sentiment: Insiders Fernando Lovisotto and Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also sold shares on consecutive days, reinforcing the perception of broad insider selling. SEC filing
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management noted the sales were executed under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which means they may not reflect a change in the company’s outlook. SEC filing
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted the stock without pointing to a new business catalyst, leaving the insider activity as the main near-term driver. Article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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