Fernando Lovisotto Sells 7,355 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $75,830.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,045,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,053.38. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,649 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $37,876.62.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 16,908 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $178,548.48.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,310 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $45,341.20.

On Monday, May 11th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,477 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $58,549.13.

On Friday, May 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,161 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $23,468.46.

On Thursday, May 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,146 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $55,782.64.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,992 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $22,031.52.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,713 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $29,571.70.

On Monday, May 4th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,493 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $37,794.26.

On Friday, May 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,937 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $21,248.89.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 52,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.30. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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