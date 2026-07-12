Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $471.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $483.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

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Ferrari Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.78. The stock had a trading volume of 250,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,534. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $352.36 and its 200 day moving average is $352.64. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $312.51 and a 12 month high of $519.10.

Key Headlines Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 973,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,797,000 after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company's stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,917 shares of the company's stock worth $89,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,937,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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