Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.254- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion.

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Ferrari Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:RACE opened at $385.56 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $312.51 and a 1 year high of $505.54. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $363.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 22.22%.Ferrari has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.254- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $483.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $471.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

Key Stories Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. Ferrari reported earnings per share of $3.05, above the $2.83 analyst consensus. The company also posted a 22.22% net margin and 42.13% return on equity. Ferrari quarterly results press release

Ferrari reported earnings per share of $3.05, above the $2.83 analyst consensus. The company also posted a 22.22% net margin and 42.13% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. The company now expects at least $11.254 in EPS, slightly above the approximately $11.24 consensus estimate. Management cited sustained demand for high-margin vehicle personalizations and a favorable product mix. Ferrari guidance raise announcement

The company now expects at least $11.254 in EPS, slightly above the approximately $11.24 consensus estimate. Management cited sustained demand for high-margin vehicle personalizations and a favorable product mix. Positive Sentiment: Demand visibility remains unusually strong. Ferrari said its order book is fully covered through 2027, while deliveries of newer models increased during the second quarter. The company also reached its 2026 sales target for the Luce electric vehicle within two months of launch, supported by strong Chinese demand. Reuters report on Ferrari Luce EV demand

Ferrari said its order book is fully covered through 2027, while deliveries of newer models increased during the second quarter. The company also reached its 2026 sales target for the Luce electric vehicle within two months of launch, supported by strong Chinese demand. Neutral Sentiment: The guidance increase was relatively small. Although the revised EPS outlook is above analyst expectations, the limited upgrade may have fallen short of investors seeking a larger raise after the earnings beat and strong order-book commentary.

Although the revised EPS outlook is above analyst expectations, the limited upgrade may have fallen short of investors seeking a larger raise after the earnings beat and strong order-book commentary. Negative Sentiment: Valuation leaves limited room for disappointment. Ferrari trades at roughly 37 times earnings and has a PEG ratio above 3, making continued high growth and execution important for supporting the share price. The stock has decreased despite the favorable operating update, suggesting investors may be taking profits or focusing on the modest size of the guidance revision.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 31.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Further Reading

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