Ferroglobe (GSM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $374.80 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.75 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Ferroglobe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferroglobe has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GSM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ferroglobe by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,707 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,931 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,017,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,174 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company's stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading producer of specialty metals and alloys, serving a diverse range of industrial customers worldwide. The company's core operations focus on the manufacture of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, manganese-based alloys and rare earth alloys, which are essential inputs for the aluminum, steel, chemical and electronics industries. Ferroglobe's product portfolio includes high-purity silicon, ferrosilicon, silicon manganese, manganese alloys and various recarburizers used to enhance metal strength, durability and conductivity.

With production facilities located across North America, Europe, South America and Africa, Ferroglobe maintains a global footprint that allows it to supply customers on multiple continents.

Further Reading

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