Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.1250, with a volume of 656603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Get Ferroglobe alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSM

Ferroglobe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $586.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.75 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Ferroglobe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ferroglobe by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,160 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,334 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,707 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading producer of specialty metals and alloys, serving a diverse range of industrial customers worldwide. The company's core operations focus on the manufacture of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, manganese-based alloys and rare earth alloys, which are essential inputs for the aluminum, steel, chemical and electronics industries. Ferroglobe's product portfolio includes high-purity silicon, ferrosilicon, silicon manganese, manganese alloys and various recarburizers used to enhance metal strength, durability and conductivity.

With production facilities located across North America, Europe, South America and Africa, Ferroglobe maintains a global footprint that allows it to supply customers on multiple continents.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferroglobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferroglobe wasn't on the list.

While Ferroglobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here