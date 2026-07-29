Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,506,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session's volume of 1,420,146 shares.The stock last traded at $62.6560 and had previously closed at $61.77.

Get Ferrovial alerts: Sign Up

Ferrovial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrovial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ferrovial reported strong first-half operating momentum, with revenue up approximately 5% in some reports and overall growth described as double-digit by the company. Adjusted EBITDA also increased at a double-digit rate, led primarily by the performance of its U.S. highways business. Ferrovial reports strong H1 2026 results

Ferrovial reported strong first-half operating momentum, with revenue up approximately 5% in some reports and overall growth described as double-digit by the company. Adjusted EBITDA also increased at a double-digit rate, led primarily by the performance of its U.S. highways business. Positive Sentiment: North American highways delivered robust revenue growth, while construction profitability remained in line with Ferrovial’s long-term target. A healthy construction order book supports visibility for future revenue and earnings. Ferrovial posts revenue growth in first half of 2026

North American highways delivered robust revenue growth, while construction profitability remained in line with Ferrovial’s long-term target. A healthy construction order book supports visibility for future revenue and earnings. Positive Sentiment: The results reinforce Ferrovial’s improved underlying business trends, with revenue growth and operating profitability likely providing the main reason for the stock’s recent strength.

The results reinforce Ferrovial’s improved underlying business trends, with revenue growth and operating profitability likely providing the main reason for the stock’s recent strength. Neutral Sentiment: Ferrovial’s previously reported quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $0.30 versus the $0.25 consensus estimate and revenue of $2.97 billion compared with estimates of $2.96 billion. Ferrovial earnings results

Ferrovial’s previously reported quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $0.30 versus the $0.25 consensus estimate and revenue of $2.97 billion compared with estimates of $2.96 billion. Negative Sentiment: First-half net income fell 52% to €258 million, leaving profit at less than half last year’s level. The decline was primarily caused by the absence of large extraordinary gains generated through asset rotations, rather than a deterioration in the core operating business. Ferrovial first-half profit decline

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FER

Ferrovial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrovial SE will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Ferrovial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FER. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrovial by 40,717,866.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,987,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,258,865,000 after buying an additional 21,987,648 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth $839,930,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 87.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 21,528,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,297,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at $605,204,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company's stock.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferrovial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrovial wasn't on the list.

While Ferrovial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here