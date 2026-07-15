Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:PLGO) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:PLGO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Fidelis Insurance from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on PLGO

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 0.4%

PLGO stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.29. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:PLGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis is a leading global provider of bespoke and specialty insurance and reinsurance products. We believe our differentiated underwriting positions us well to generate strong returns across (re)insurance cycles. Current Fidelis is led by Mr. Daniel Burrows who has more than 35 years of experience in the insurance industry and is supported by a highly experienced management team that manages the operations of Current Fidelis based on our founding principles. Following the Separation Transactions, Current Fidelis is positioned as a global, specialty insurance provider with exclusive right of first access to Fidelis MGU's underwriting business during the term of the Framework Agreement.

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