Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.1750, with a volume of 52529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelis Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business's 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $756.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Fidelis Insurance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Fidelis Insurance announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 636,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 170,827 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 2,333.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,868 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 6,662,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 856,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 74.6% in the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 536,379 shares of the company's stock worth $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 229,229 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

Further Reading

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