Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

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Fidelity D&D Bancorp Stock Performance

Fidelity D&D Bancorp stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, a New York–chartered community bank headquartered in Melville, New York. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties.

On the deposit side, Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank provides traditional checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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