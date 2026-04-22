Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Posts Earnings Results

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 20.08%.

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Fidelity D&D Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $267.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Mcdonald acquired 10,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,976.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 181,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,700,756.28. This represents a 6.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company's stock.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, a New York–chartered community bank headquartered in Melville, New York. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties.

On the deposit side, Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank provides traditional checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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