Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and traded as high as $51.55. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 9,905 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDBC

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 20.78%.The firm had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Fidelity D&D Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company's stock.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, a New York–chartered community bank headquartered in Melville, New York. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties.

On the deposit side, Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank provides traditional checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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