Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.64 and traded as high as $53.19. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 8,293 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity D&D Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Fidelity D&D Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $304.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,519 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 113,729 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, a New York–chartered community bank headquartered in Melville, New York. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties.

On the deposit side, Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank provides traditional checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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