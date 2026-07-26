Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

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FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,581.40. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,143,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,469,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $572,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,353,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $510,634,000 after purchasing an additional 193,629 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $371,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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