Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $3.3840 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.68.

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Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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