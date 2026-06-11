Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.3333.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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