Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Fidelity National Information Services traded as low as $41.59 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 3558366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.57.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,747,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 929.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 210,837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 190,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $82,962,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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