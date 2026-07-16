Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Figma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Figma from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Figma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Figma from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FIG

Insider Transactions at Figma

In other news, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 87,510 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $2,013,605.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,781,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,989,553.80. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Praveer Melwani sold 83,974 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $1,912,087.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,749,024 shares in the company, valued at $39,825,276.48. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,309 shares of company stock worth $17,824,756. Company insiders own 32.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Figma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIG. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Figma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 17,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Figma in the third quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Figma by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Figma Stock Performance

NYSE FIG opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. Figma has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.27. Figma had a negative net margin of 123.83% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. The business had revenue of $333.44 million for the quarter. Figma's revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Figma will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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