FIGS (FIGS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $152.5440 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.33 million. FIGS had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company's revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIGS Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.20. FIGS has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 556,327 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $9,374,109.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,251,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,095,643.95. This represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $239,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 821,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,675,040. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 675,098 shares of company stock worth $10,912,375. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,297,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 2,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,307,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,091 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,936,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FIGS by 940.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 924,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 835,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth $3,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Barclays raised FIGS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on FIGS to $17.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FIGS from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FIGS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIGS

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

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