10,000 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX Purchased by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 138.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company's stock.

Get PTGX alerts: Sign Up

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0%

PTGX stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.70 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a negative net margin of 154.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Harold E. Selick sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,388,725. This trade represents a 28.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $2,581,503.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,892.72. This trade represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 272,345 shares of company stock valued at $27,676,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist's approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Protagonist Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Protagonist Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here