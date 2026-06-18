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100,000 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
DT Midstream logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Moore Capital Management initiated a new position in DT Midstream, buying 100,000 shares worth about $12.0 million in the fourth quarter. The filing shows the fund owned roughly 0.10% of the company.
  • Institutional interest in DTM remains high, with 81.53% of the stock owned by hedge funds and other institutions. Several firms, including Royal Bank of Canada and UBS AM, also increased their holdings recently.
  • Analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus on DT Midstream, with an average price target of $154.46. The company also beat earnings expectations last quarter and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,968,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,286 shares of the company's stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company's stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the company's stock worth $26,652,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded DT Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $137.00 price objective on DT Midstream and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTM

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DTM opened at $140.86 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.36. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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