100,000 Shares in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Acquired by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $20,908,000. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $240,422,000 after buying an additional 724,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,575,000 after buying an additional 523,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $437,444,000 after buying an additional 416,568 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $264.25 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.05 and a fifty-two week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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