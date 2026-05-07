10,003 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,003 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,461,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance: TXN topped EPS expectations and set Q2 revenue and EPS guidance above street assumptions, a direct catalyst for the rally as investors reprice growth and margin leverage. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised guidance: TXN topped EPS expectations and set Q2 revenue and EPS guidance above street assumptions, a direct catalyst for the rally as investors reprice growth and margin leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center demand lift: Coverage highlights stronger demand from data centers and AI-related markets that supports higher utilization and justifies capex/manufacturing investments, boosting sentiment. Read More.

AI/data‑center demand lift: Coverage highlights stronger demand from data centers and AI-related markets that supports higher utilization and justifies capex/manufacturing investments, boosting sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst landscape and targets: Wall Street is mixed — several firms raised targets while some remain cautious; the stock’s strong YTD move has prompted re‑ratings but consensus remains varied. Read More.

Analyst landscape and targets: Wall Street is mixed — several firms raised targets while some remain cautious; the stock’s strong YTD move has prompted re‑ratings but consensus remains varied. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term track record and income angle: Articles recap TXN’s multi‑year total‑return story and note the recent quarterly dividend (high payout ratio), which supports income investors but limits free‑cash growth expectations. Read More.

Long‑term track record and income angle: Articles recap TXN’s multi‑year total‑return story and note the recent quarterly dividend (high payout ratio), which supports income investors but limits free‑cash growth expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares (~$5.6M) on May 4; large insider sales can create short‑term worry even if for non‑operational reasons. Read More.

Insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares (~$5.6M) on May 4; large insider sales can create short‑term worry even if for non‑operational reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CAO sale: CAO Julie Knecht sold ~9,956 shares (~$2.8M) and materially reduced her holding, adding to the perception of insider liquidity taking. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $3,822,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,718,999.75. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,080 shares of company stock worth $89,405,821. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $289.44 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $292.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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