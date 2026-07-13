100,067 Shares in AT&T Inc. $T Acquired by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,067 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE T opened at $21.16 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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