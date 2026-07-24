1,002,000 Shares in Allied Gold Corporation $AAUC Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,002,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,102,000. Allied Gold comprises approximately 0.2% of Capula Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.80% of Allied Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAUC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Allied Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gold during the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

Allied Gold Trading Down 2.4%

Allied Gold stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Allied Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Allied Gold had a positive return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Gold Corporation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAUC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Allied Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allied Gold in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Allied Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAUC

About Allied Gold

Allied Gold NYSE: AAUC is a publicly listed company that operates in the gold mining sector. The firm's business centers on identifying, acquiring and advancing gold-bearing properties with the objective of creating and operating economically viable mining assets. Allied Gold's activities are typical of junior and mid-tier gold companies, encompassing exploration, resource definition, development planning and the eventual production and sale of gold.

Core business activities for Allied Gold include mineral exploration programs to discover and delineate gold resources, feasibility and engineering studies to assess project economics, permitting and mine development work where projects progress to the construction phase, and operational oversight for producing assets.

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