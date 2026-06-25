1,002,505 Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,002,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $28,150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer won FDA approval for an expanded IBRANCE regimen in metastatic breast cancer, a meaningful commercial and pipeline win for its oncology franchise.

Pfizer won FDA approval for an expanded IBRANCE regimen in metastatic breast cancer, a meaningful commercial and pipeline win for its oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company advanced a pediatric pneumococcal “catch-up” vaccine into Phase 3, adding another potential growth catalyst to the pipeline.

The company advanced a pediatric pneumococcal “catch-up” vaccine into Phase 3, adding another potential growth catalyst to the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer declared a $0.43 third-quarter dividend, extending its long streak of quarterly payouts and supporting the stock’s income profile.

Pfizer declared a $0.43 third-quarter dividend, extending its long streak of quarterly payouts and supporting the stock’s income profile. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer reaffirmed its FY 2026 outlook despite leadership change chatter, which may help reassure investors but does not materially change the near-term growth story.

Pfizer reaffirmed its FY 2026 outlook despite leadership change chatter, which may help reassure investors but does not materially change the near-term growth story. Negative Sentiment: Sigvotatug vedotin missed its primary survival goal in Phase 3 lung cancer testing, renewing concerns about Pfizer’s oncology pipeline momentum and contributing to the stock’s weakness. Article Title

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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