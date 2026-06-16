100,701 Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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