101,013 Shares in Macro Bank Inc. $BMA Bought by Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,013 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000. Macro Bank makes up 0.9% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.16% of Macro Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Macro Bank by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 857,488 shares of the bank's stock valued at $77,311,000 after purchasing an additional 623,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macro Bank by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,206 shares of the bank's stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 564,501 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,895,000 after buying an additional 108,540 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 470,908 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,434,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamenta Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Macro Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,130,000.

Macro Bank Stock Performance

Shares of BMA opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Macro Bank Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $106.15.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $412.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.75 million. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macro Bank Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.5296 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Macro Bank's dividend payout ratio is 128.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macro Bank from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Macro Bank from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macro Bank from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macro Bank has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $111.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMA

Macro Bank Profile

Macro Bank NYSE: BMA is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

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