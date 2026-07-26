10,133 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. $URI Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,133 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,017,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,667.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 343,965 shares of the construction company's stock worth $278,378,000 after purchasing an additional 324,503 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3,459.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,688 shares of the construction company's stock worth $159,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,945,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,018 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $186,967,000 after purchasing an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $1,140.19 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.59 and a 1 year high of $1,177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,052.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $919.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $715.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $1,270.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,226.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in continued upside. JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in continued upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist boosted its target to $1,466 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of URI’s earnings power and demand trends. Truist price target increase

Truist boosted its target to $1,466 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of URI’s earnings power and demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its target to $1,330 with a buy rating after the company’s strong Q2 results and improved guidance. Citigroup price target increase

Citigroup raised its target to $1,330 with a buy rating after the company’s strong Q2 results and improved guidance. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America increased its target to $1,300 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the positive analyst momentum around the stock. Bank of America price target increase

Bank of America increased its target to $1,300 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the positive analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported Q2 earnings of $12.76 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion, both ahead of expectations, and raised full-year guidance on stronger rental growth and demand. Q2 earnings beat and guidance raise

United Rentals reported Q2 earnings of $12.76 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion, both ahead of expectations, and raised full-year guidance on stronger rental growth and demand. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, which is a modest shareholder-return update but not likely the main driver of today’s trading. Dividend announcement

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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