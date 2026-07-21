102,004 Shares in Target Corporation $TGT Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,004 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Target by 245.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 273 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 134.9% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the retailer's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore set a $130.00 target price on Target in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $132.15.

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Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Target's payout ratio is 60.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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