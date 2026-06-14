10,221 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Acquired by Dockside LLC

Dockside LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the company's stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Blue Jean Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company's stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company's stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company's stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus set a $190.00 price target on DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.11.

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DoorDash Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Article Title

DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Positive Sentiment: The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Article Title

The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Article Title

DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a buy rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Article Title

BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Neutral Sentiment: Promotional coverage around World Cup discounts and broader stock-performance articles may have limited direct impact on the shares, but they add to overall visibility around the brand. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $441,046.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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