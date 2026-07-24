102,777 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,777 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,005,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.25% of CommVault Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at $33,269,119.73. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $479,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,485.70. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 55,279 shares of company stock worth $5,786,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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