10,285 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Acquired by Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $239.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $241.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.47 and a fifty-two week high of $241.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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