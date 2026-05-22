10,316 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Purchased by Fund Advisors of America Inc FL

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,316 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. International Business Machines makes up about 2.8% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 12.5%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.57. The company has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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