103,191 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Scholar Rock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 970.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 81.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRK. Barclays lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $48.38 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Vikas Sinha sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $516,023.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 619,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,726,261.92. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 12,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $607,034.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 630,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,255,966.94. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 71,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,591 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Further Reading

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