10,472 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,472 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $172,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,914 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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