1,054,267 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Acquired by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,054,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,987,000. Dynatrace makes up about 2.1% of American Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Dynatrace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 21,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dynatrace from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.42.

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Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm's fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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