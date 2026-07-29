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1,055,409 Shares in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX Bought by Yu Fan

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Perspective Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Yu Fan acquired 1,055,409 shares of Perspective Therapeutics, valued at approximately $4.4 million, giving the investor a 0.93% stake and making CATX its sixth-largest portfolio holding.
  • Other institutional investors also increased their positions, and institutions collectively own 54.66% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a bullish outlook, with eight Buy ratings, a consensus target price of $12.62, and the stock recently trading at $2.87; however, the company remains unprofitable and reported quarterly revenue of only $0.08 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Yu Fan bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,055,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000. Perspective Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.5% of Yu Fan's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yu Fan owned about 0.93% of Perspective Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 12,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,245 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CATX shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.62.

View Our Latest Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.16 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a negative net margin of 17,982.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Perspective Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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