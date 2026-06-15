10,612 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Purchased by Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders.

Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying.

Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets.

Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Austal and Caterpillar in Global Value Agreement

Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher.

Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher. Negative Sentiment: The stock also recently pulled back from its year-to-date high, with technical traders citing a possible double-top pattern, which may be limiting near-term upside.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $933.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CAT opened at $910.78 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $851.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $727.82. The company has a market capitalization of $419.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.70 and a 52-week high of $946.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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