106,483 Shares in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $241,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 30.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 316.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 44,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 623,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company's stock.

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Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $35.43 on Thursday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.93 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder National Life Insuranc Lincoln purchased 2,254,486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,249.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 9,784,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $108,508,130.98. This trade represents a 29.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $261,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,487,725.66. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Free Report).

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