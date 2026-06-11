10,718 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,718 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,873 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,059,788,000 after purchasing an additional 257,944 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the software maker's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 98,079 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $64,969,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $284.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.11. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.93 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here