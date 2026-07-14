108,503 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Purchased by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. ABC Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,622,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $73,984,000 after buying an additional 273,095 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,161,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,337 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 714,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,154,705 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company's stock.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.69 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 10.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 304.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a "cautious" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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