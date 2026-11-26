Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,872 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $22,317,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 342 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan bought 22,985 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.44 per share, with a total value of $4,997,858.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 82,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,935,538.40. The trade was a 38.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Fisher sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total value of $159,859.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,419.88. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,144. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $276.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HubSpot from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $240.07.

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HubSpot Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:HUBS opened at $210.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average of $224.90. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.63 and a 52 week high of $406.94.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. HubSpot had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $947.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. HubSpot's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc. develops cloud-based customer relationship management software designed to help businesses attract and engage customers, manage sales, and provide customer support. Founded in 2006 by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah, the company helped popularize inbound marketing, an approach focused on drawing customers in with useful content and experiences. Its platform combines a central CRM with products for marketing, sales, customer service, content management, operations, and commerce. HubSpot also offers automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence features to help organizations manage customer interactions and coordinate business processes.

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