1,090,281 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Bought by Dorsey Asset Management LLC

Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,090,281 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $78,424,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 6.2% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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