10,922 Shares in Insmed, Inc. $INSM Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Insmed by 49.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,681,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15,973.5% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,492,000.

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Insmed Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of INSM opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.47. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $212.75. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at $43,361,604.45. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $245,857.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,016.14. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,783 shares of company stock valued at $22,902,672. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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