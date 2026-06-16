109,300 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Acquired by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,775,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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