10,951 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Bought by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,334,401,000 after purchasing an additional 819,627 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30,697.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 620,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 618,550 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $80,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,028 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,028,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,362,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,353,998.60. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.49 and a twelve month high of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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