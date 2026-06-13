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109,848 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Acquired by Milford Funds Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
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Key Points

  • Milford Funds Ltd. disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Mastercard, buying 109,848 shares worth about $62.7 million. The position makes Mastercard roughly 1.2% of the fund’s holdings and its 28th largest holding.
  • Institutional ownership of Mastercard remains extremely high, with 97.28% of shares held by institutions and hedge funds. Other large investors, including Norges Bank, State Street, and Vanguard, also increased or initiated positions.
  • Mastercard has several notable catalysts in the news, including preliminary approval of its revised $38 billion swipe-fee settlement and a new AI payments framework called Agent Pay for Machines. The stock also recently beat quarterly earnings estimates and remains under a consensus Buy rating from analysts.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mastercard.

Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,848 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $62,710,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Milford Funds Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,705,708,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,181,341,000 after buying an additional 955,533 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mastercard by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $494,110,000 after buying an additional 768,514 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $499.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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