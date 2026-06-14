11,020 Shares in Spotify Technology $SPOT Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,196 shares of the company's stock worth $374,672,000 after buying an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,005,882 shares of the company's stock worth $702,106,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2,515.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the company's stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 80,285 shares of the company's stock worth $56,039,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,816,632,000 after buying an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,629.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,734.59. This represents a 84.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,647,508 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.92.

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Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $482.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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